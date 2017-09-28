Newsvine

BY BY  newsvine it will be missed

By 321steve
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:38 PM
BY BY Newsvine it will be missed. I have been spreading my opinions here for years.  I have immensely enjoyed the freedom this site has allowed me in my writings and choices of how I expressed opinions. 

My quest for finding a replacement site to this point has been unsuccessful. I have joined and walked away from a couple of other heavily monitored chat sites already. This is America Damn it and I expect to be able to say WTF I want, when and how I want.

Perhaps Newsvine spoiled me but I shall continue looking for a good replacement site for now. But no google crap.

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

