Trump Team Escalates Threats to Shutdown Government

President Donald Trump is "serious" about his government shutdown threat, a senior administration official told NBC News Thursday, marking an escalation from the commander-in-chief’s warning earlier this week.

On Monday night, at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Trump threatened a shutdown if his wall along the Mexico border isn’t funded by Congress, telling the crowd, "If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall."

"We're going to have our wall. The American people voted for immigration control. We're going to get that wall," Trump said to cheers of "Build the wall! Build the wall!"

The Trump administration official told NBC News that such a showdown with Congress, over funding for construction of the border wall, could come in September when lawmakers return from their August break or after the passage of a short-term spending bill in December.

