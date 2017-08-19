“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” Marlow said.Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that the company “gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

Meet the new boss — same as the old boss.Bannon returned as the executive chairman for Breitbart News Friday.

Just hours after his exit from President Donald Trump's White House was announced, Steve Bannon was back in the newsroom where he first rose to prominence in far-right political circles.

Bannon himself expressed excitement about his return,telling the Weekly Standard in an interview published moments after the company's announcement that he felt "jacked up," and referred to the site as one of his "weapons."

“Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition," Bannon said.

http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/hours-after-white-house-exit-bannon-returns-breitbart-news-n794081