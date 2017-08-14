Newsvine

Twitter Users Are Outing Charlottesville Protesters...by ALYSSA NEWCOMB

Social media users are banding together to expose attendees at the Charlottesville white nationalist rally to make sure their employers, friends, and neighbors know their names.

A man identified as Cole White was fired from his job at a Berkeley, California restaurant Top Dog when his participation in the rally was revealed by the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist.

@YesYoureRacist, which has 290,000 followers, has been been on a mission to call out racism on the internet since the account was opened in October 2012.

http://www.nbcnews.com/tech/social-media/twitter-users-are-outing-charlottesville-protesters-n792501

