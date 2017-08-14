Newsvine

321steve

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 0 Comments: 30932 Since: Mar 2013

about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By 321steve
Mon Aug 14, 2017 5:40 AM
Discuss:

The ramming of a car Saturday afternoon into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring several others, has left many lawmakers and ordinary Americans shocked, angry and upset.

There were also two other fatalities related to the rally: A Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into woods nearby, killing two officers. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died at the scene.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-clashes-car-ramming-charlottesville/story?id=49187074

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor