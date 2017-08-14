about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville

The ramming of a car Saturday afternoon into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring several others, has left many lawmakers and ordinary Americans shocked, angry and upset.

There were also two other fatalities related to the rally: A Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into woods nearby, killing two officers. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died at the scene.

