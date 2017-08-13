Newsvine

Drone Captures Video of Car Plowing into Crowd in Charlottesville 3 cars ? WTF

By 321steve
Sat Aug 12, 2017 10:52 PM
A drone flying overhead captures an aerial view of a car plowing into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

http://www.nbcnews.com/video/witness-captures-charlottesville-car-crash-1023348803845

