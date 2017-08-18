Republican Senator Corker Says Trump Hasn't Shown Stability, Competence by ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — A prominent Republican senator delivered a stinging rebuke Thursday of Donald Trump's short time in office, declaring he has not shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, also said Trump "recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation."

Corker has sought to be a strong supporter of Trump's, particularly on foreign policy matters. But Trump's impulsive and often bombastic style has complicated the relationship for Corker and other congressional Republicans. A few months ago, following reports that Trump had disclosed highly classified information to a pair of Russian diplomats in the Oval Office, Corker said the White House was "in a downward spiral."

