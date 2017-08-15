20 Things I Learned While I Was in North Korea September 27, 2013By Tim Urban

Well that was weird.

I was only in North Korea for five days, but that was more than enough to make it clear that North Korea is every bit as weird as I always thought it was.

If you merged the Soviet Union under Stalin with an ancient Chinese Empire, mixed in The Truman Show and then made the whole thing Holocaust-esque, you have modern day North Korea.

It’s a dictatorship of the most extreme kind, a cult of personality beyond anything Stalin or Mao could have imagined, a country as closed off to the world and as secretive as they come, keeping both the outside world and its own people completely in the dark about one another—a true hermit kingdom.

A question, then, is “Why would an American tourist ever be allowed into the country?”

Allow me to illustrate what I believe is the reasoning behind my being let in:

