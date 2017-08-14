Police face criticism following eruptions of violence in Charlottesville VA.

Protesters from both sides of Saturday’s conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, have criticized the efforts of police to reign in the violence that took place prior to and during a large gathering of white nationalists in the college town.

The violence, which started on Friday night and then intensified on Saturday, killed Heather Heyer, 32, an activist who was marching against the white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville this weekend.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21, drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to authorities, killing Heyer and injuring others -- and spawning a wave of protest rallies in response.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, which tweeted that counter-protesters were not happy with the police, also reported police saying that they would "not intervene until given command to do so."

http://abcnews.go.com/US/police-face-criticism-eruptions-violence-charlottesville/story?id=49192837