Newsvine

321steve

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 0 Comments: 30932 Since: Mar 2013

Police face criticism following eruptions of violence in Charlottesville VA.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By 321steve
Mon Aug 14, 2017 5:43 AM
Discuss:

Protesters from both sides of Saturday’s conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, have criticized the efforts of police to reign in the violence that took place prior to and during a large gathering of white nationalists in the college town.

The violence, which started on Friday night and then intensified on Saturday, killed Heather Heyer, 32, an activist who was marching against the white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville this weekend.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21, drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to authorities, killing Heyer and injuring others -- and spawning a wave of protest rallies in response.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, which tweeted that counter-protesters were not happy with the police, also reported police saying that they would "not intervene until given command to do so."

http://abcnews.go.com/US/police-face-criticism-eruptions-violence-charlottesville/story?id=49192837

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor